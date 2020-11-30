Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Akufo-Addo’s refusal to fix deplorable roads slowing our campaign – Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama says his recent tours to various communities across the country showed that a greater percentage of roads are in a deplorable state.



According to Mr. Mahama, his campaign team who have been on the ground had to spend more time on the road as the route linking most communities can not be easily accessible by bus.



This situation he said forms part of the New Patriotic Patry’s abysmal performance in the last four years in government.



Speaking in an interview with Kwesi Pratt Jnr. monitored by GhanaWeb on November 28, 2020, Mr. Mahama promised to fix such roads and also continue all NDC abandoned road projects which he started while in office as president.



He averred that “this 4 years of NPP has been quite abysmal when it comes to social and economic infrastructure. The roads have deteriorated so badly and so, one of the things that have kept us till going late morning is that, for roads that we anticipated that we will use an hour, you end up using 2 hours because the roads have not been maintained and it is in such a poor state.”



Adding: “Travelling times are longer than we anticipated, so we get to places late… that rolls into the next of programmes and that is what delays us but so far, it's gone well and we are quite confident.”



He, however, revealed that Ghanaians have welcomed the NDC's campaign messages adding that they are positive about winning the December 7 elections.



“The grounds are good, we’ve covered a lot of bases there is a lot of enthusiasm among the supporters and the general public. They swamped all the places that we go to meet them and listen to our message. Indeed a lot of them know the message already when you are talking people keep on prompting you, Free TVET, okada, regulate galamsey, Free Primary Healthcare and all those things… it’s been good,” said John Dramani Mahama.





Watch the video below:





