General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Akufo-Addo’s public vaccination has created more mistrust about the coronavirus vaccines – Mornah

Bernard Mornah, former Chairman, PNC

Former Chairman for the Peoples National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has said that the President taking the jab has deepened mistrust in the vaccine.



According to him, from what has been seen the world over health officials were supposed to be in the personal protective equipment before they inject people.



But that was not seen when the President of Ghana was taking his jab on March 1, 2021.



“The President has deepened the mistrust in the system because from what I know, the health professionals are expected to have their PPEs on before they give the jabs but from what I saw the Nurse did not have her gloves on, neither was she wearing other protective equipment,” he said on Accra-based Utv.



The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf-Addo today March 1 together with his wife took the jab for the COVID-19 vaccine at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



This marks the beginning of the vaccination process in the country after receiving 600,000 vaccines from the World Health Organization.