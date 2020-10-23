Politics of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo's position on ballot paper shows God has ordained him for another term - Owusu Bempah

play videoRev. Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah

Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev. Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah has stated that the order of position of the Presidential Candidates on the ballot paper is a spiritual arrangement which has manifested physically.



According to him, the positions of the Presidential Candidates on the ballot paper have consequences in elections.



During a studio interview on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Rev. Owusu Bempah said that the position of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the ballot paper depicts that God has chosen him for the country.



He stressed that the hand of God is in the leadership of His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo.



He mentioned that God is telling Ghanaians by the position of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the ballot paper that he is God’s chosen leader to lead the country for the next 4 years.





