Akufo-Addo’s popularity wanes: Only 34% of voters OK with his performance – Polls

Politics of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Only 34 percent of Ghanaian voters are content with the performance of President Nana Akufo-Addo, a poll by Global InfoAnalytics has found.



According to the poll, 60 percent of the voters “disapprove of his performance while 6% have no opinion”.



On the state of voters’ standard of living in the last twelve months, the poll shows that 20% said it had improved, 45% said it had worsened, 29% said it had not changed while 6% did not have an opinion.



Read the executive summary below:



A new national poll by Global InfoAnalytics for July 2023 shows that the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) has taken a three percentage (3%) lead among all voters to lead NPP for the 2024 election following the formal launch of his campaign.



The poll shows 36% of voters now prefer DMB to lead NPP while 33% prefer Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten (AKK) and 25% prefer Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (KOA). AKK led DMB in April 2023 by 30% to 29%. However, among NPP voters, DMB leads with approximately 50%, followed by AKK with 33%, and then KOA with 16% of the vote.



In the event of a runoff, the poll shows that among NPP voters, DMB leads AKK by 55% to 45%.



However, among all voters, AKK leads by DMB 54% to 46%.



The poll also suggests that in the event of a runoff, among NPP voters, 21% of KOA supporters would back DMB, while 57% will back AKK and 23% would not vote.



In the race for the Jubilee House, the poll shows both DMB and AKK losing grounds to John Dramani Mahama (JDM) compared to April 2023. JDM now leads DMB by 55% to 37% with 8% of voters saying they intend to vote for someone else (JDM led DMB by 55% to 38% in the April 2023 poll). The poll also shows JDM leading AKK by 54% to 39% with 7% saying they will vote for someone else. (JDM led AKK by 54% to 40% in the April 2023 poll).



On the question of which political party’s candidate's voters intend to vote for in the parliamentary elections in 2024, 48% of voters indicated they will vote for NDC candidates compared to 36% who indicated that they would vote for NPP candidates, and 3% will vote for other parties’ candidates while 13% are unsure which parties’ candidates to vote for.



The poll shows 63% of voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction compared to 26% who believe it is headed in the right direction and 11% who have no opinion.



On the performance of the president, the poll now shows 34% of voters approve of his job performance compared to 60% who disapprove of his performance while 6% have no opinion.



On whether voters share the view that the 1992 Constitution addresses our needs and challenges as a country, only 28% shared that view, 50% did not share that view while 22% did not have an opinion.



Further, when voters who disagreed were asked whether the constitution should be amended, 63% said “Yes”, 19% said “No” and 18% did not have opinion.