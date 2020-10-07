Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Akufo-Addo's political career is built on tension and violence - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has said that the leader of the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has built his political career on tension and violence.



According to him, it’s not shocking that things that were done under this administration always end up producing a tense environment.



The former President was speaking on electoral security during the day of the election on Accra-based TV XYZ.



He said: “election day security is another thing, it is supposed to be the security services that maintain Law and Order. Unfortunately, we have a government that not only has vigilante groups but has also embedded some of these vigilante groups in the security services. That is what is likely to be the flashpoint. But like I said, the NPP is not going to follow them down that road. We are not going to set up vigilante groups to fight them. We believe that people are empowered enough to be able to protect their votes. So we are going to call on people's power that everybody makes sure nobody comes to disrupt voting at your polling station. We are not going to take guns and maime people and kill them”.



The NDC leader noted that the leader of the New Patriotic Party is known for violence and creating tension indicating that it’s reflective in his administration.



“The NPP has developed the trademark for these things. It’s the Character of their leader and all his time in politics all die be die. He actually thrives on tension and all that kind of thing and it has shown in his administration as President."



"There’s always tension and things that we’ve been doing as political parties for a long time under Rawlings, under Kufour, under Mills and under me that have gone normally without any real aggravation, I mean anything little under this government is so full of tension and violence so we will depend on the people to protect the polling stations and we know God is on our side so we will win the election,” John Dramani Mahama concluded.

