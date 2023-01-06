Akufo-Addo’s pending reshuffle: The reports so far

Politics of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The wait and anticipation for the first-ever reshuffle of the Akufo-Addo administration continue to get keener with expectations rife that the president is finally going to drop the non-performing ministers.



With Ghana’s economic fortunes being on a downward spiral since last year, it is expected President Akufo-Addo after what appeared to be an eternal wait for a reshuffle will finally ring changes in his government.



However, Ghanaians who expect some major shake-ups in the government stand being disappointed as reports indicate that the pending reshuffle is but a mere playing of the musical chairs with the highly-criticized appointees retaining their positions.



A front-page publication by the Inquisitor newspaper on Friday, January 6, 2023, indicates that contrary to expectations, the reshuffle will see Ken Ofori-Atta and persons who defended him last year being rewarded with positions while those who sat on the fence or criticized him would be shown the exit.



According to the report, the reshuffle is more of an attempt to appease the Ken Ofori-Atta brigade than igniting confidence in the government and its team of appointees.



The Inquisitor claims that the reshuffle is a furthering of the course of the alleged Akyem Mafia and not in the interest of the country.



An earlier publication by online portal, mynews, mentioned the Agric, Trade, Chieftaincy, Fisheries, Health and Lands and Natural Resources Ministers as the six appointees who will be affected by the reshuffle.



Of the six, it is reported that Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Food and Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto will be fired whiles the other four will be moved around.



The reshuffle, per the publication by the Inquisitor, will be extended to CEO and management of state-owned enterprises with more of the dismissals happening on that side.



It is expected that deposed General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu will be appeased with a CEO job at one of the leading government agencies.



The reshuffle comes on the back of a tumultuous period for Ken Ofori-Atta who was the subject of a failed censure motion by the minority MPs and mutiny by some MPs on the majority side who demanded his resignation.



The 98 “rebels” as they were labeled were reportedly promised a grant of their wish after a meeting with President Akufo-Addo who asked that Ken Ofori-Atta be allowed to prepare the 2023 budget and seal a deal with the IMF before being booted out.



Reports however indicate that the president’s cousin will retain his position whiles all appointees who opposed him will be fired.