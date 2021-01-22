General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Akufo-Addo’s nominees list referred to Appointments Committee

File photo of Appointments Committee sitting

Parliament today announced its formal receipt of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees list.



“I have in hand a formal communication from his Excellency the president of the republic of Ghana,” speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin officially informed the house when sitting resumed today.



He then read out the names of nominees and their respective designations. First, the 30 nominees for central government portfolios, followed by the 16 regional ministerial nominees.



“Honourable members, the nominations are accordingly referred to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report,” Speaker Bagbin added.



Parliament recently constituted the Appointments Committee for the 8th parliament with the NPP and NDC having 13-members apiece. The committee is chaired by first deputy speaker of parliament with deputy majority group leader as vice chair.



The committee, after vetting, recommends to Parliament for approval; persons nominated by President for appointment as Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers, certain Members of Council of State, the Chief Justice and other Justices of the Supreme Court and any other persons specified under the constitution or under any other enactment.



The nominees list has attracted varied reactions on traditional media and social media platforms. Nominees are already laying down their plans ahead of vetting whiles social media is buzzing with who should or should not have made the list for one reason or the other.