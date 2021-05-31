Akufo-Addo's niece angers Ghanaians with 'disrespectful' comment against Ho Technical University

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

• Some social media users have criticized the appointment of Jake Bediako as Presidential Coordinator for Youth Engagement and Strategy



• They view his appointment as another case of 'job for the boys'



• Aku Akuffo is however of the view that the criticisms are unwarranted as Bediako qualifies for the role



Aku Akuffo, a lawyer and niece to President Akufo-Addo over the weekend enraged social media users with some ‘denigrating’ comments she made about Ghana education system, specifically the Ho Technical University.



The appointment of one Jake Bediako as Presidential Coordinator for Youth Engagement and Strategy elicited negative response from some Ghanaians on social media.



Some social media users questioned the essence and relevance of the post with the view that it was created to ‘satisfy family and friends’.



Aku Akuffo who was rattled by the comments took to her Instagram page to rant on the issue and advance why she believes Jake Bediako deserves the appointment.



She wrote that “People are actually haters in this Ghana. Like how are you angry that someone who is very qualified for a position has been given that position. We should be celebrating.



“Someone has gone to Cornell University and Cambridge University. We have ministers who speak and the entire nation cringes. Education is a valuable asset people. But sure let’s pretend a young man’s Cambridge and Columbia degrees were picked over your cousin’s Ho Poly certificate because of elitism”



The comments by the legal practitioner angered Ghanaians who deemed her assertions to be an attack on not just Ho Technical University but the Ghanaian education system.



To the tweeps, her comment is a revelation of how Ghana’s political class view the education system.



Below are some comments











aku akuffo’s mentality that we who went to public institutions are under qualified is sickening. We are being ruled by people who dont understand us cos They are not one of us . How has their abrokyire degrees helped the country? And what she want tell Ho Poly Graduates? — KingOfTheNorth???????? (@lord_teerexx) May 29, 2021

Aku Akuffo managed to fit elitism, classism, ethnocentrism etc all in one screenshot. Impressive. — Micycle but as an Orgasm Gap Eradication Advocate (@Puntendre) May 28, 2021

Aku Akuffo said Ho Poly graduate de3 national cake fa wo ho ben???????????????? pic.twitter.com/0Td5IaA37u — TWENE JONAS (@twenej0nas) May 29, 2021

So apparently, Aku Akuffo's dad is part of the council of elders of the NDC. Also, she's the niece of the president of Ghana.



Bl3da, no matter what you do, she will always win. If you vote for NDC she will win, if you vote for NPP, she will win... Y3bl3 oo — Kumasi Ba (@kumasi_Ba) May 29, 2021

I here to remind aku Akufo that his uncle attended new college, Oxford, lancing college and inns of Court school of law all in the UK but is he is still unqualified to be the president of Ghana. In fact he's the worst president Ghana has ever had. Schooling at abroad didn't — The duchess of kasoa ???????? (@Lun__dee) May 29, 2021

Free education no do u anything Aku Akufo. Ho poly po nie na fshs ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/c4i26JSWzk — Troy (@RicHomieTroy) May 29, 2021

This thing no be fight oo. All Aku Akufo dey try talk be say Ho Poly lectures be like: https://t.co/vIWLWN8Cil pic.twitter.com/HggClJkIu9 — Kwze9-11 (@Kwze911) May 29, 2021

The system is working 24/7 the train will not wait for him because he is prime minister. But in the afuom h) Aku Akuffo is telling Ho Poly graduates trash instead of telling the uncle to creat equal opportunities for all. pic.twitter.com/NJi3RnO4FV — TWENE JONAS (@twenej0nas) May 29, 2021