General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo’s ‘mobile chair’ creating the impression that our palaces are dirty – Mohammed

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A member of the NDC's Communicaton Team, Naziru Mohammed has questioned the essence of carrying a ‘state chair’ around by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when visiting some palaces across the country.



According to him, traditionally the idea is bad and doesn’t speak well of the President and his protocol team.



He claimed during a recent visit to the Talensi Chief, the President used his personal chair.



"Why didn't he use it when he was going to the Okyehene's palace? Is the Tolon palace dirty or what?" he sought to know.



President Nana Addo during his recent tours to some traditional rulers across the country has been seen using his ‘personal chair’.



Some Ghanaians have argued that the move is for security purposes, but others including Naziru Mohammed, think the act is disrespectful to the traditional rulers.



" . . What did you commission when you got there and you are carrying your chair, to their palaces, to their rooms, to create the impression that they are dirty . . .?" he told Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.









