Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees to be vetted by parliament on February 20

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament’s Appointments Committee will convene on Monday, February 20, 2023, to start vetting ministers and deputy minister-nominees recently announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The nominees to appear before the committee include Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, the Minister designate for Trade and Industry, the MP for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah (Sticka) who would be serving as his deputy.



MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also nominated as the Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is going to the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Ministry as minister.



Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam was named by the president as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry while Herbert Krapah was nominated deputy Minister for Energy.



Their nominations by the president largely came as a result of some of the president’s previous appointees resigning from their post.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:















GA/SARA