Akufo-Addo’s management of coronavirus better than America, Brazil, Ecuador – Minister

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Kwaku Afriyie, has described Ghana’s fight against COVID-19 as spectacular.



As a medical practitioner who trained in the United States of America and compared the two countries, he said Ghana managed the outbreak far better than America with the resources and logistics.



The minister explained that the World Health Organization initially told the world that vaccination was unnecessary, but later reversed its position.



“Nana Addo has performed admirably. He handled the case in a spectacular manner. America, with its sophisticated logistics and resources, could not handle the situation as well as Ghana. Check the figures for Brazil and Ecuador to understand my point,” he said.



Dr. Afriyie said Ghana had done well, and per what we have gone through, more persons should have died, but our response to the Covid-19 outbreak was far better than in several countries.



"We had very good leadership. President Akufo-Addo did well and must be commended,” he stressed.



He further asserted that the current crisis is not caused by mismanagement as alleged by the opposition.



He said the outbreak of the virus contributed largely to the current economic crisis.



He assured Ghanaians that the President is competent and has what it takes to turn things around.