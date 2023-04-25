Akufo-Addo’s lookalike 'boogies' in famous TikTok dance video

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

There have been lots of talk lately about lookalikes of a number of celebrities, particularly from the entertainment world in Ghana, and why the existence of these persons are either a threat or not to the images of the original brands they are imitating.



In fact, there have been reported cases of how some of these people have showed up at shows and performed in the names of some of these music artistes, rather on the blind sides of the real characters.



And it is no wonder there have been calls for these people to be arrested.



That conversation is still raging but this time, a video of some young men, dressed like they had just gone abseiling, or something similar, has popped up online with one of them bearing a smacking semblance to the sitting president.



Participating in a famous TikTok dance, the five men are captured standing on a short wooden bridge, while fully dressed up for their activity.



But the person who catches the attention of many, as has been shared on Twitter by GHOne TV, is the man second from the left side of the video.



“Do you see it too?” the caption shared by the tweet said, referring to what is a smiting lookalike of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Some tweeps who commented under the post also made reference to the fact that the gentleman looks very much like the president of Ghana.



“Ei Addo Deezy lookalike,” one of them wrote.



Another wrote, “Instead of making the economy vibrant again, showboy dey twerk....eiii,” while another said, “what is @NAkufoAddo doing over there? Catching some amapiano vibes.”



See the video below:







