Politics of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Akufo-Addo’s lazy governance approach cause of free SHS challenges – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC has labeled the Akufo-Addo regime as a lazy government for the implementation of the double-track system in Senior High Schools.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah was addressing community members in Afrisipakrom in the Tano North constituency as part of his two-day tour of the newly created Ahafo Region when he made the remark.

He said the Akufo-Addo government was forewarned that a full rollout of the Free SHS policy would increase enrolment. This, he explained, should have made the government prioritize the continuation of the remainder of the 123 Community Day Senior High Schools started by the John Mahama government.

“Unfortunately, Akufo-Addo slept on the job and abandoned the Community Day Schools started by John Mahama. He then introduced double track. Is this not a lazy government approach?” he queried.

The NDC scribe likened the double-track system to the condition in our prisons where inmates sleep in turns due to inadequate sleeping facilities.

Explaining the NDC’s solution to the double-track system, he said the next NDC government will continue the Free SHS policy but will abolish the double-track system within the first year in office with the inclusion of students in private schools and by aggressively completing all the abandoned Community Day Schools.

Asiedu Nketiah is supported on the campaign trail by a team including Mohammed Kwaku Doku, NDC spokesperson on local governance, and Brogya Genfi, former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.