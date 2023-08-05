Akufo-Addo's lawyer spars with Stan Dogbe over 'stolen Mahama campaign ideas'

Politics of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Stan Dogbe, has accused some bigwigs in the governing New Patriotic Party of lacking creative ideas.



According to him, presidential aspirant hopefuls, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen have gone to the extreme of copying John Dramani Mahama's photo poses, campaign format, name and logo and implementing them in their various campaigns.



Making this known in a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, he said, "Clearly beyond being incompetent and a liar, Bawumia & his team also lack originality. The naked copying of everything @JDMahama incl his creatives, photo poses, campaign format & even name logo, without tweaking it a little is something else. I see even Alan is copying too!!!"



Reacting to this, the Legal Counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman dared Stan Dogbe to pull up all the alleged photo poses and campaign format Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen have copied from the NDC flagbearer hopeful, John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Essuman averred that Mahama's campaign message was rather copied from the Akufo-Addo government.



He cited #BuildingGhanaTogether as one of the hashtags stolen from government for their [NDC] perusal.



"Efo, this one dier please don’t got there. Bring the creatives, photo poses and campaign format so that we can compare and see who is copying who. As for the name logo, I don’t see Bawumia using Mahama for his logo unless you’re saying he can’t use his own name as a logo. In any event, John Mahama’s entire campaign message is copied from the Government - #BuildingGhanaTogether. I’ve seen

@joyce_bawah post this hashtag in recent times too. I called John Mahama and his team out on it some months back," part of his tweet read.



"@receiptsguy please help me with the receipt. In 2016, Ghanaians voted John Mahama out of power because he was incompetent and corrupt. They reminded him of why they voted him out in 2020 and rejected him again. I don’t think that has changed!" he stated.



Clearly beyond being incompetent and a liar, Bawumia & his team also lack originality. The naked copying of everything @JDMahama incl his creatives, photo poses, campaign format & even name logo, without tweaking it a little is something else. I see even Alan is copying too!!! — S. Xoese Dogbe (@StanDogbe) August 1, 2023