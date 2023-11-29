Akufo-Addo's lawyer sends sarcastic birthday wish to John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

In a sarcastic birthday wish, Kow Essuman, the legal advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, took to social media to extend well wishes to the former President John Dramani Mahama, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.



He described John Mahama as Ghana's first and only one-time president in the fourth republic.



In a post on X, Essuman wrote: “A very happy birthday to Ghana’s first and only one-term President of the 4th Republic, President John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama). I may be one of your fiercest critics, but I believe in honouring leaders who have gone before me. And so, I pray that God continues to bless you with good health and strength.



“May He grant you a long life to enjoy your grandchildren and great-grandchildren and bless them. I pray for peace and happiness all the days of your life. May your bones and muscles be as strong as the days of your youth, and may no organ in your body fail you. May the blood of Jesus that speaks better things speak on your behalf and protect you from evil always. Have a blessed day.”



John Dramani Mahama, who served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2017, celebrates his 65th birthday on November 29, 2023.



He is also seeking re-election to become president again, having been elected one more time as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



