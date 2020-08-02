General News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Akufo-Addo's incorruptible tag has been eroded - UG Lecturer

Dr. Kobby Mensah, is a Political Marketing Expert and Lecturer at the University of Ghana

A Political Marketing Expert and Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah has said the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eroded the perception that he’s incorruptible.



According to him, the President’s action against the Auditor-General has made the citizenry aware of the fact that claims that he is not corrupt are fallacious.



Dr. Kobby Mensah made this known when he appeared on the Analyses show which airs on Accra-based Starr FM.



He said “You can’t go to the people and say you’re the incorruptible man because you have actually eroded that perception. If you can easily dismiss your auditor general, what you have done is to erode that gain that you had”.



The Auditor-General was asked by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to proceed on his accumulated leave on June 29.



However, the Auditor-General in a letter asked the President to reconsider his decision but the Presidency rather extended the days for his leave.



Although CSOs across the country wrote to the President on the need to recall Daniel Yao Dumelevo back to his post, the President said that was impossible and that the Auditor-General was expected to be on leave.



This week, the Auditor General visited his office but to his amazement, he was locked out because the locks to his office were changed.

