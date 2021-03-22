Akufo-Addo’s govt will never mislead Ghanaians - Kwadaso MP assures

Politics of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has assured Ghanaians that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo will never mislead the country.



He said the NPP government would continue to initiate and implement good policies that would benefit the people and make the country a better place to live.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in reaction to criticisms from the Minority in Parliament on the 2021 budget, Dr. Nyarko said the government should rather be commended for taking such a bold decision to tell the people the truth.



“The government led by President Akufo-Addo needs to be commended for taking steps to ensure a five per cent growth of the economy despite the numerous economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he state.



“The NPP government took over the administration of this country after it was destroyed by the NDC government, but despite all the economic implications the NPP government has been able to put the country back on track,” he added.



Dr. Nyarko said the government made good policies during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic to curb the spread of the virus among Ghanaians.



He added that the government was able to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to the citizenry, the Education sector, health sector and other public institutions, and also provided the Ghanaian public with free water and electricity.



“The government provided PPE to the Ghanaians, the Education, health sectors and other public institutions during the rise of the pandemic, also free water and electricity which were good policies, I will boldly say that President Akufo-Addo’s government will never mislead Ghanaians,” he said.



Dr. Nyarko asked Ghanaians to rally behind the government to provide the country with good policies to better the lives of the citizens.