Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo’s govt most opaque in its transactions in Ghana's history - Inusah Fuseini jabs

Former Minister of Roads and Highway, Inusah Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Hon. Inusah Fuseini has pooh-poohed attempts to clothe the Akufo-Addo government with a transparent and probity garment in the wake of the detection of some anomalies in the Agyapa Royalties deal by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu; and the government's reaction to the reassessment.



To him, the fact that President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, to in the interest of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people, resubmit to Parliament for the approval process to start all over again, the Agreements supporting the transaction to Parliament, and approved by the House, does not make the former's administration transparent.



“This is because there is no transparency after the facts are already out. We could have aligned ourselves to the possibility of describing this government as being transparent if it has provided the document requested for earlier and answered all the questions we asked.… if Amidu is saying that the deal is not right and then you ask the Finance Minister to take it back to Parliament, that does not constitute transparency”, he argued.



"Suspicion of Bid rigging & Corruption" In Agyapa Royalties



A corruption risk assessment report by the Special Prosecutor concluded that there were breaches in the Public Procurement Act and Public Financial Management Act with regards to how transaction advisors were procured.



Martin Amidu stated that the process raised reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption.



He also claimed that the procurement of service providers for the transaction also gave rise to possible cronyism, nepotism, and could result in illicit financial activities and money laundering.



Parliament To Reassess Controversial Deal



Minutes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu communicated its findings of a corruption risk assessment to the President, he (Nana Akufo-Addo) tasked the Finance Minister to refer the deal back to Parliament for a review.



These include the Relationship Agreement, the Assignment Agreement, the Allocation Agreement, and the Investment Agreement.



Along with the directive to the Finance Ministry, President Akufo-Addo also explained that the move will address earlier concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).



Some have lauded the President for his swift decision.



But speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the former Roads and Highway Minister maintained that there are aspects of the report that Parliament cannot remedy.



“The work was done by Data Bank and because you don’t want Ghanaians to know that Data Bank was the Transaction Advisor, you recruited Imara and after Imara had done the work, you pay Imara and the company transferred the money to Data Bank. Is that transparency?”, he quizzed.



Tragic Disaster, Unmitigated Failure



To him, transparency would have required the Akufo-Addo government to say that Data Bank is being engaged to undertake the transaction advisory role after it has satisfied all issues relevant to conflict of interest.



He alluded to some activities of the Akufo-Addo government, especially the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) contaminated fuel saga and Anas' GFA expose’, which buttresses his assertions that the current administration crumbles under public scrutiny.



“You don’t hide the deal through Imara Holdings. How can that be transparency? Data Bank should have declared its interest and not hide behind the South African Company. If you do that, you have deceived Ghanaians and it amounts to corruption. If you know Data Bank can do the work, why did you bring Imara Holdings? So, there is no transparency here at all...



“This government is the most opaque in terms of its transactions in the annals of the country's political history. The evidence abounds that this government is a tragic disaster; an unmitigated failure in issues of transparency”, he jabbed.

