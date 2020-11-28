Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Akufo-Addo’s government most nepotistic in Ghana’s history – Mahama

President Akufo-Addo with Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has described President Akufo-Addo’s government as the most nepotistic in the history of the country.



He reiterated that Akufo-Addo is running a family and friends’ government. Due to this, he finds it difficult to allow the law to deal with them anytime they are caught up in corruption scandals but is quick to take action against others who are not in his inner circle.



In an interview with the editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr Saturday, November 28, 2020, the NDC flagbearer said, “I am sure if the Finance Minister were not his cousin, he would have sacked him long ago but how do you sack your cousin? This is the most nepotistic government in the history of Ghana.”



Mr Mahama alleged that president Akufo-Addo is sitting aloof while his cousins, Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko are amassing the country's resources to enrich themselves.



According to him, having Data Bank in the centre of the Agyapa Royalties deal is not right because the aforementioned financial institution belongs to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Mahama said Akufo-Addo receives his share of monies 'stolen' by his relatives and pretends to be an anti-corruption campaigner.



He said, "This is clearly a conflict of interest, the President knows about this and that’s why he says I’m too old to be corrupt, I’m not going to steal your money because he knew his relatives will steal the monies for him.”

