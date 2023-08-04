Akufo-Addo’s government is capable of instigating a palace coup – NDC man

Politics of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has asserted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is capable of instigating a palace coup.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on August 3, 2023, Takyi, pointed out recent incidents in the country as indications of a potential threat to Ghana's democratic stability.



He emphasized that the ongoing happenings within President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration raise suspicions about their intentions.



He cited the recent theft of a substantial amount of money from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



According to him, such occurrences demonstrate the possibility of a palace coup in the country.



"Anybody watching me should not dream of a coup d'état in Ghana, do you know why? We should vote so that NPP will lose, then we can prosecute some people.



"But this government can instigate a palace coup, do you know what a palace coup is? The president can connive with the military to stage a coup in the country.



“Yes, a palace coup. You can read about it. What can’t this government do? This government is capable of doing anything at all.



"Let me give you symptoms of a palace coup: when the leaders of the country start to hoard money and the global financial systems also strengthen their money laundering rules, they won't find anywhere to take the money because globally we have anti-money laundering laws that prevent individuals from traveling with huge amounts of money,” he said.



He further alleged that leaders of the country have been involved in embezzlement and hiding stolen funds within their homes and as a result, they are being forced to resort to desperate measures to maintain their ill-gotten gains.



“It is a law, so the monies that they have been stealing, all over the world everyone is also fighting for its borders against money laundering. That is why they are hiding the stolen money in their bedrooms, this woman, Cecilia Dapaah who claimed that the money belongs to her brother…the brother’s wife has also spoken to refuse the allegation so where is the money coming from."



A palace coup refers to a situation where a sitting government, often with the support of the military or security forces, initiates a coup to overthrow a reigning authority.







AM/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

