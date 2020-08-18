Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo’s government has failed at delivering on its promises – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer has argued that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed to justify the mandate Ghanaians gave them in 2016 after making so many promises.



Assessing the almost four-year term of Akufo-Addo’s administration, the former president concluded that the NPP could not deliver on its promises.



“Our major opponent (NPP) are good at promises but poor at delivering. For them, their policy is that ‘say anything that the people will believe and vote for you’. Political power is the most important thing to them. ‘And when you get the power, whether you fulfill the promises or not, it doesn’t matter,” John Mahama said, when he met the Paramount Chief and people of Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region on Monday.



He stated that the NPP’s administration has failed to even provide essential commodities such as water and electricity to many communities especially those in the rural areas of the country.



Mahama wondered why water projects started by his administration have all been abandoned.



“Between 2013 and 2016, under my administration, we borrowed a little above GH¢54 billion. But all over the country you will see what we did with that amount of money.



“Akufo-Addo said we should compare track records. Now ask him; Today, Ghana’s debt is GH¢257 billion. In four years, he has borrowed more than GH¢140 billion. So, the simple question Ghanaians should ask is what has he done with the money?” the NDC flag bearer asked.



The ever confident John Dramani Mahama is hoping that Ghanaians will give him and the NDC another four-year term. He called on all Ghanaians to eschew violence as the nation inches closer to the presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

