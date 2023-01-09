Akufo-Addo’s government has benefited Sunyani - Bono Minister

Politics of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

Sunyani, the Bono regional capital, is gradually turning into a modern city that would enable citizens to experience standard 29klm asphalted access roads and invigorated street lights and walkways because of the good governance of Nana Addo and NPP.



The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene who said this in a radio program added that much as the region had not received enough projects as expected, it would be disingenuous on the part of anybody to create the impression that Sunyani and for that matter Bono region has been neglected by the President.



Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene reiterates that several projects are ongoing in Sunyani and in the region some of which have been commissioned in the areas of education, health, local government, aviation, transport, and road sectors.



She implored the people to keep faith in the President, assuring them that the region would see massive transformation before the presidential term ends.



According to Bono Minister, the region also has the following projects among others under the NPP government,



New Administration block for the Sunyani Municipal Assembly.



Pedestrian Walkways and the restoration of modern invigorated Street lights along principal streets in Sunyani.



Bono Regional Fire Service Headquarters, Sunyani



Okuafopa Agric Business Centre Dormaa West.



60-bed capacity Pediatric Ward with offices and restrooms and 12 washrooms at Nkrakwanta District Hospital



12 Unit 2-Story Classroom block -SUSEC, and St. James,



Maternity block, Dwenem, Jaman South



2-Story, 72-unit Drobo Market stores and modern lorry station at Dormaa central



Both Dormaa and Berekum town road overlays.



Weddi Africa Tomato Processing Factory and Agro Farms in the Berekum west is also shining example.



Sunyani West administration block is completed



Rehabilitation and expansion of Sunyani airport:



The Sunyani airport was functioning until 2015 when the NDC government closed it down.



She said the narratives by critics of the President do not support the reality on the ground considering the huge investments being made by the government in all sectors of the region





The Regional Minister also underlined the huge investment the government has made in both Sunyani Technical University (STU), Methodist Technical and Vocational institute Sunyani, as well as KOASE Sec-Tec. to build the needed technical manpower for economic growth.



Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene stated that the regional capital was selected by the government to benefit from a World Bank (WB) facility that invested US$ 1.8 million to facelift the Sunyani city by improving its lighting systems and other social amenities in which phase one has been well executed.



She said currently all old concrete light poles hoisted on the principal streets of the regional capital have been removed and replaced with galvanized double-arm poles.



She said, closed 115,000 LED bulbs have been installed on the light poles to make the Sunyani brighter at night.