General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo’s galamsey fight was a fiasco - Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s fight to end the menace of illegal mining [galamsey] as a mere fiasco.



Okudzeto Ablakwa in his submission on the Good Morning Ghana show on Friday said the president had every arsenal to fight galamsey at his disposal because stakeholders dedicated themselves to end the canker.



According to the North Tongu MP, Akufo-Addo’s famous statement that he had put his presidency on the line convinced many that he was going to end the menace of illegal mining but by the end of his first term he failed woefully.



“I don’t recall anywhere in history where there has been a fiasco after all the goodwill, after all the resources behind a presidential declaration, something that you put your presidency on the line,” Okudzeto Ablakwa said.



Okudzeto Ablakwa further expressed disappointment in the president for calling for a national conversation after failing to deliver on his promises.



For him, it was high time President Akufo-Addo lives by his words and shuns the rhetoric of giving great speeches.



“After 4 years, you are now calling for a conversation? I was really disappointed listening to the president in his last state of the nation address,” North Tongu MP stated.







He added, “The political talk, the public talk, does not match up, it is not in line with the integrity, the sincerity that is required in achieving success. Our lives are at stake here.”



The MP also advised the government to find the missing excavators first before trying to initiate a national open conversation on how to end galamsey.







