Akufo-Addo’s endorsement of burning excavators shocking – Small-scale miners

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The President of the Small Scale miners Association of Ghana has expressed dismay over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s endorsement of the burning of excavators seized from illegal miners by the anti-galamsey taskforce.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, Michael Peprah described as shocking the comments by President Akufo-Addo adding that they didn’t expect him to speak in the manner in which he did.



“When we had a stakeholder meeting with them, they didn’t mention anything about the burning of excavators. I don’t think the President is a lawyer because if he were, he wouldn’t have spoken the way he did. And how dare we make the military appear as judges?.



“We shouldn’t embolden the military to go about burning excavators. That’s not how rule of law works in a country…we were not expecting our president to speak like this, honestly.”



The President on Wednesday said all persons involved in the illegal business of “galamsey” forfeit every right they have as a result of their illegal activities.



“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh. I strongly disagree and I will advise those who take a contrary view to go to court to vindicate their position if they so wish. That is what the rule of law is all about,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



Emphasizing his stance, President Akufo-Addo said “apart from the criminal violations in Act 703 (The Minerals Act), the activities of such persons (Illegal Miners) desecrates our environment, pollutes our water bodies and endanger the lives of present and future generations of Ghanaians”.