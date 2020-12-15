Regional News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Akufo-Addo's election victory is on basis of development – Sunyani MCE

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, on Tuesday said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the general election based on development.



She said within the past four years, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government ensured every community, in one way or the other, benefited from a level of development.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mad Owusu-Banahene indicated that government’s poverty intervention policies and programmes such as the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) and the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) provided jobs for many of the unemployed youth.



The implementation of the free Senior High Schools programme has also lessened the economic hardship of parents and guardians, and offered a huge opportunity for the less privileged to access secondary education, she said.



Highlighting some of the development projects in the Municipality, Mad Owusu-Banahene said the Assembly had constructed a mental health block at the Sunyani Municipal hospital, nurses’ quarters at Atronie and Community Health-based Planning Services (CHPS) compounds at deprived communities.



The Assembly also constructed a three-unit classroom block at Kotokrom, renovated a five-unit classroom block at the Sunyani Boahenkor Primary and Junior High School (JHS), constructed an administrative block for the Sunyani Municipal Office of the Ghana Education Service.



She said the Kotokrom basic school also benefited from a six-unit classroom block, while works on another six-unit classroom block and ancillary facilities at Nwawasua was yet to be completed.



The Nkrankrom community has benefited from a kindergarten project, a six unit classroom block at the Sunyani Anglican basic school, a three-unit classroom block at Adedase, a boys dormitory at the Methodist Vocational and Technical School at Baakoniaba.



Osofokrom has also benefited from a three unit classroom block, another three classroom blocks for Nsagobesa, three classroom blocks for the SUSEC basic school, a two-storey classroom block, as well boys and girls dormitories at the Sunyani High School.



The Assembly also constructed a six unit classroom block at Nkrankrom, two semi-detached teachers quarters at Nwowasua and construction of a two-unit classroom block with office and store at Tanoano M/A Primary School, a fire command building at Abesimm, and new maternity block at the Sunyani Municipal hospital.



Mad. Owusu-Banahene said the Assembly had also supplied the SHS with 250 mono desks, constructed a two-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Atuahenekrom, and distributed 700 dual desks to basic schools.



On sanitation, the MCE said the Assembly built an eight-seater water closet toilet at the SDA SHS, another eight-seater toilet at Asuakwa, a slaughter house at Asuakwa, a 12-Seater toilet at the Sunyani Ridge Experimental School, and renovated a 12-Seater toilet at the Assembly’s junior staff quarters.



Mad Owusu-Banahene said the assembly also built a 12-seater water closet toilet at Atuahenekrom and distributed 240 litter bins to manage waste in the Municipality.

