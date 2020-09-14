General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Akufo-Addo’s dream of bridging the gap between the North and South on course – Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the President of Ghana’s dream for the country is to be able to bridge the gap existing between the North and South before he leaves office.



According to him, this dream was the motivation behind accepting to assist the President when he asked him to join him in 2008.



Dr. Bawumia was speaking in an interview on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio and monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He said, “when the President asked me to join him in 2008, I was having a conversation with him on his legacy and what he wants to leave after his tenure of office and he said I want to make sure all of Ghana benefits from Ghana’s resources and then I want to bridge the gap between the North and the South, that is the legacy I want to leave.



The Vice President noted that the President is gradually achieving his legacy in the equal distribution of the country’s resources and bridging the gap between the North and the South considering the various projects like the Pwalugu dam, one village, one dam project and even the Free SHS is an attestation that the President is achieving that dream.

