Akufo-Addo’s daughter spotted in Ghana’s COP28 delegation list

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Edwina Dokua Akufo-Addo, was listed in Ghana’s provisional 618-member delegation to the COP28 summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



GhanaWeb checks from the list show that Edwina was listed as a Technical Assistant at the Climate Change Unit of Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC).



According to the conference categorization of attendees, there are two sets of participants, the party (official government attendees) and the overflow (others coming from Ghana but attending independently).



Ghana’s “party” list came up to 95 with the “overflow” list pegged at 523 according to carbonbrief.org website.



We are unable to state whether Ms. Akufo-Addo was on the party or overflow category.



AFRIWOCC, in whose name she was listed, according to their website is a "a high-level dialogue that provides the platform for stakeholders and experts to deliberate on issues affecting women and children in Africa.



"A biennial conference, AFRIWOCC is designed as a critical but nuanced platform of engagement for reflections on these issues that affect women and children."



Meanwhile, former Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has demanded a probe of Ghana’s list especially in a time of economic headwinds.



Ghana becomes the third African country that has sighted the name of the president’s child (ren) in their list.



Nigerian president Bola Tinubu’s son Seyi is on their African record 1411-member delegate list while Namibia’s Hage Geingob is under fire because his children were also sighted on the list.







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.