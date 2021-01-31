You are here: HomeNews2021 01 31Article 1168405

General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo's coronavirus address: Ghanaians divided over possible lockdown

President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation on containment measures to stem the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The government has implemented systems for dealing with the pandemic, through the imposition of restrictions on certain activities.

However, cases have gone above those benchmark figures, pushing the government to contemplate a possible lockdown.

Concerns are rife for the President to give further details on the COVID-19 vaccine and when the country will receive its first supply.

As Ghanaians prepare to hear the various interventions that Akufo-Addo will announce tonight, some people are already anticipating a lockdown.

A cross-section understands the need for restrictions on gatherings but does not think it is fair to enforce a total lockdown.

The country has repeatedly reached new records in the number of daily infections, recording an average of over 600 new infections daily, according to the Ghana Health Service.

On the Ghana Health Service website as at Sunday, January 31, 2021, it reported that 65,427 cases have been detected with 55,236 recoveries, 4,665 active cases with 797 new cases, and 405 deaths.

According to the GHS, there are at least 125 severe cases and 44 critically ill persons. No one is on a ventilator at the moment.

