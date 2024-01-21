Akufo-Addo’s comments on Ekumfi will affect Bawumia in 2024 polls – UG Lecturer

Politics of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Head of the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Dr Seidu Alidu, believes that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent partisan comments will affect the sale of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer



He says instead of communicators selling their candidate to the people of Ghana, they will be left with no choice but to rather defend a president who will not be contesting just because of the comments he keeps making.



“I believe that the current flagbearer of the NPP and the National executives and almost all the other executives of the NPP would have a lot to explain and deal with some of this issue,” he said.



Adding “the political capital that people will make out of this pronouncement will divert your attention from selling your campaign promises and what you intend to do and to focus on defending this…



"It kind of takes away your attention and refocuses your campaign promises to defending things that a president who is not going to contest an election again is saying”.



He further indicated that “I think it will have an impact in terms of shaping the national discourse, in terms of being used for political benefits and in terms of reshaping, restrategizing and refocusing the campaign of the NPP. Any platform they have had in recent times is used to defend this issue rather than selling their new flagbearer”.