Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Akufo-Addo's call for consensus mere talk - Minority

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament has called out President Akufo-Addo accusing him of all talk without commensurate action in attempts to build consensus in Parliament.



The President in his final State of the Nation address reiterated that the results of the December 7 elections show Ghanaians want the two main political parties – NDC and NPP – to work together in the interest of the state.



But speaking at a final leadership media encounter before the dissolution of the 7th parliament, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that the president has not made any move to engage the NDC or its flagbearer since the polls.



The Tamale South MP served notice that the results of the Parliamentary elections put out by the EC can only mean a tough time for the NPP in the next parliament.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, however, insists that the NPP will constitute the majority in the 8th parliament. The Suame MP also urged the NDC to abandon its litigious posture.



Both the NDC and the NPP have a split number of MPs. The NDC has 137 seats while the NPP also has 137 seats, however, an independent MP for Fomena has indicated his willingness to sit with the ruling NPP giving the party a slim majority in the law-making chamber.



Meanwhile, Members of the NDC in Parliament have nominated experienced lawmaker and current Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin as Speaker in the 8th Parliament which begins Thursday.



The Nadowli Kaleo lawmaker will come against his current boss Speaker Mike Oquaye as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on him.



Both parties have equal numbers in the House – 137 each- with the only independent MP-elect opting to sit with the NPP.



Meanwhile, the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic will be dissolved at Midnight today Wednesday 6th January 2021.



The dissolution is in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Immediately after 12 am, newly elected members of the incoming session of Parliament will convene to elect a Speaker and two deputies in accordance with Articles 95, 96, and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution after which the elected Speaker will swear members in as lawmakers.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.