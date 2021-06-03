Akufo-Addo’s brother sues media group for defamation, seeks GH¢10m in damages

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Edward Akufo-Addo has sued Class Media Group for defamation



•The businessman is demanding GH¢10m in damages



•The plaintiff is the biological brother of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Managing Director of Amaadi Cold Stores Limited Edward Akufo-Addo has filed a legal suit against the Class Media Group for defamation, Citi News has reported.



The lawsuit also named Radio host of Accra FM, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah and two others for defamation.



The businessman and brother of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is demanding GH¢10 million in damages.



The defendants have been accused of claiming that the plaintiff has been using Ghana’s presidential jet, also known as ‘The Falcon’.



Aside from the monetary damages, Edward Akufo-Addo, popularly referred to as Bompty, is also is demanding an apology, and an order restraining the defendants from further denigrating him.



The Falcon 900 EX Presidential Jet was purchased by the Kufuor administration.



After a string of postponements, the aircraft finally made its entry into Ghana in 2008.



The Aircraft replaced the 37-year-old Foker aircraft also known as the “flying coffin”.



According to reports, the presidential jet was acquired at a cost of $37 million.



The 16-seater Falcon 900 EX EASY Presidential jet is supposed to be used by the presidency and senior government officials on national and international assignments.