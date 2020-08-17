General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Akufo-Addo’s back-to-back ‘punches’ at the opposition in his 15th address

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In what was meant to address the country on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo could not help but take series of swipes at his critics.



He seized the opportunity to attack his opponents concerning their criticisms at his performance and some government decisions made in recent times.



From start to finish, the president did not relent in proving to his critics that indeed he (Akufo-Addo) was on top of his game.



Let’s take a look at his attacks at his critics below



Akufo-Addo’s jab at the opposition over participating in the voters registration exercise



The president ‘attacked’ the opposition party (NDC) who from the scratch, opposed the voters registration exercise.



After praising the Electoral Commission for a job well done, he threw a quick jab at them for finally partaking in the exercise despite their resistance.



“Those who expressed various degrees of negativity and hysteria during the exercise with some who swore heaven and earth to resist the compilation of the register at the peril of their lives, ended up registering. There were some who offered delicate personal sacrifices. Some even claimed that in the midst of the pandemic the exercise should not be conducted as our case count could shoot up. Some even warned of an explosion in our death toll,” he stated.



The president blasted his critics for saying his government has lost the coronavirus fight



Announcing that the country has so far conducted 427,121 tests so far and that every backlog has been cleared, the president descended heavily on his critics who said that he (Akufo-Addo) had lost the fight to coronavirus.



This was what he said; “A total of 40,557 persons have recovered from the virus. This means our recovery rate has increased from 89.5% to 95.1% in three weeks. Our death rate continuous to be low at 0.5%. Happily, there are no backlogs of tests as we have so far conducted 427,121 tests. These statistics undermine the claim that Ghana has lost the battle to defeat COVID-19. There can only be one reason for this baseless assertion and that is political expediency. Do not begrudge those who make such comments they need to make them to continue to stay relevant.”



He labelled the opposition ‘Professional Jeremiahs’ who always attempted to discredit his work



President Nana Akufo-Addo described his opponents as “Professional Jeremiahs” considering their lamentations and false predictions about some government policies.



“The professional Jeremiahs and naysayers, who seek, cynically, to make a profitable industry out of spreading falsehoods, fear and panic, stoking divisive, ethnic sentiments, underestimate the resolve and the determination of Ghanaians to build a united, democratic, peaceful, prosperous, and happy Ghana. We will continue to work hard to prove them wrong,” he said.



Akufo-Addo’s subtle attack on Mahama over his “freebies” comment



President Akufo-Addo lambasted the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Dramani Mahama for stating that government is throwing a lot of free things at the populace.



“If you say everybody should stay at home and we will give you everything free, free; free this, free that, all the countries that have developed, they didn’t develop like that,” former President Mahama said.



But president Akufo-Addo said contrary to the assertion, his government in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is rather providing critical help to Ghanaians and not freebies.



“I know that the pandemic has adversely affected many lives and livelihoods”.



“It is for this reason that the government has implemented several measures such as free water and electricity, and funding to support small businesses, and tax reliefs, amongst others, to cushion the effect of the pandemic.



“We are not providing freebies, we are providing critical help to households, families and businesses, in the midst of this pandemic, because we care”, he noted.



“It is my conviction that in times of crises, it is the duty of a responsible and sensitive government to protect the population, and provide relief,” the President stressed.





