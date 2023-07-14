Akufo-Addo's arrival at late wife’s 30th anniversary

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a glamorous entry at the 30th anniversary ceremony his late wife, Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo.



The family of the late Madam Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, formerly known as Saa Nkansah-Gyamenah organised the commemorative ceremony to mark three decades since her passing.



The President was mobbed by the cheering crowd who were there to also honour the memory of his late wife.



The highlight of the occasion was the unveiling and dedication of the Eleanor Akufo-Addo Memorial Social Centre, established in her honour. This centre stands as a testament to her legacy and the impact she made during her lifetime.



Background



Following tradition, a 30th-anniversary event was held to honour her memory.



Madam Eleanor Akufo-Addo sadly departed on July 13, 1993, under undisclosed circumstances.



She shared a cherished bond with Akufo-Addo for many years, and together, they had a daughter; Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo.



The late Eleanor Akufo-Addo was a distinguished lawyer and held the esteemed position of being the first Ashanti Regional Manager of DHL. She hailed from the Botase Royal Family of Asante Mampong and was known for her beauty, elegance, gentleness, and courteous nature.



To commemorate her 30th anniversary, a special event took place at Asante Mampong, her final resting place.



The ceremony began with a wreath-laying ceremony at her grave site, followed by a brief anniversary service.







The commemoration of Madam Eleanor Akufo-Addo's 30th anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of her significant contributions and the enduring love she shared with President Nana Akufo-Addo.





