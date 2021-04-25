Akufo-Addo’s appointment more of loyalty than meritocracy – A/R NDC official

Politics of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Former District Chief Executive for Sekyere Afram Plains Fuseini Donkor has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial appointments as way of glorifying loyalty over meritocracy.



The former appointee of the erstwhile Mahama administration explained that “the president knowing very well this is his last term in office is rather repaying his loyalists with appointments instead of appointing persons with merits and capabilities”.



He expressed these to host of Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



He cited appointees like Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor and the Deputy Interior Minister-designate Amankwaa Manu as being the darling boys of the president, hence their appointments to reciprocate his gratitude for their consistent loyalty over the years.



His claims come in the wake of the presentation of a list of deputy ministers to Parliament for vetting, a development that sparked widespread national debate over the merit of some of them.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive in the Ashanti Region is of the view there are rather better suitors who would have executed the national assignment perfectly.



He cited, for example, that “the Ashanti Regional NPP secretary Sam Pyne would best fit any ministerial position but is nowhere to be found in the just-released list of ministerial appointees”.



Although the list of CEOs and MMDCEs to the various government agencies and organizations are yet to be released, Fuseini Donkor strongly maintained the trend of ‘Godfatherism’ and loyalty over meritocracy will play major role in the next batch of the President’s appointments.