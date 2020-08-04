General News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Akufo-Addo's achievements far better than previous governments - Kofi Akpaloo

Presidential Candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo

The Presidential Candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has rated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo higher in terms of achievements than the previous administrations that have had the chance to run the affairs of the country.



According to the founder of LPG who is hopeful of winning the upcoming 2020 general election, he cannot deny the fact that his competitor in the 2020 Presidential race has chalked some feat since he took over the affairs of the country from the Mahama led NDC administration.



In an interview with Akuafo TV’s 'Hot Seat' Show on Sunday, August 2, 2020, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo professed that the incumbent President has done extremely well if he compares President Akufo-Addo’s performance to the previous governments.



With the fulfillment of the Free Senior High School Policy and the establishment of some district factories as promised in his manifesto, the LPG Presidential Hopeful patted the back of the President for a yeoman’s job in less than three years in office.



“Akufo-Addo has done extremely well compared to the previous government . . . he has performed better by fulfilling his campaign promises; talk of the Free SHS Policy, the One-District-One-Factory and other promises he made during the 2016 election,” he admitted.



In spite of the frank assessment of the Akufo-Addo government, Mr. Kofi Akpaloo debunked the assertion making the news that the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) is being sponsored by President Akufo-Addo.



“My party is not funded by Akufo-Addo. If he is able to do that then he has money enough to fund his party and my party as well,” he debunked the assertion.



He, however, pontificated that the political game of peddling falsehood through propaganda has changed since the 2012 general elections as politicians can no longer deceive the electorates into voting for them; thus, the voting will be done based on policies that will benefit the lives of Ghanaians.



“The election is no longer on propaganda to deceive the electorates but it is based on policies as Ghanaians would want to know what they stand to benefit from the policies of a political party before they vote for them,” he indicated.



He again expressed joy for fact that the global outbreak of the new coronavirus has changed the campaign format for all the political parties that will be contesting the 2020 general election as the bigger political parties will have the advantage to bus people for rallies.



He, therefore, described the pandemic as a blessing insofar as the 2020 general election is concerned as all political parties are now limited to few numbers of people at a time; thus, this outbreak has afforded the political parties to have close engagement with the electorates.





