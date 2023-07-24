Akufo-Addo’s acceptance letter to Cecilia Dapaah affirms clearing agent tag on him – GII

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s acceptance letter to the resignation of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, means “the tag on him as clearing agent has been reaffirmed.”



President Akufo-Addo, in his acceptance letter to the resignation of Cecilia Dapaah, applauded her for her loyalty in protecting the image of his government.



“I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Acting Executive Director for the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Addah, stated that whoever advised the President or whoever authored the letter should be very ashamed of themselves.



“We all espouse that the President is a lawyer, and so for the President’s confidence to go to the extent that he is now sure that the person will be exonerated is one thing I believe that they should all be thinking about again.



“How come 'I am confident like you that at the end of the day your integrity while in office will be fully established? ' What information does the President have that we do not know, which is occasioning this?” Mary Addah asked.



She continued: “Number two, if the President is as confident as he espouses in this letter in response to the former minister, why then did he accept her resignation? Because he had two options, either to ignore or to take action and allow investigative bodies to do their work.”



Madam Addah further asked how there was so much money in the minister’s home, adding that President Akufo-Addo should have thought about all that before “I believe this warrant clearing her was issued.”



Unfortunately, whoever authored this letter got it wrong, but the President’s signature is on it. The President continues to do this and he has done it before and that tag on him as clearing agent has been reaffirmed. In this particular letter, the GII boss reiterated.



