Akufo-Addo’s SONA was straightforward and simple – Gyampo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has described as brief and concise President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address delivered on Tuesday, January 5.



According to the outspoken lecturer, the President’s address although simple the address reflected what he considers to be the true happenings of the country.



“The President’s State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) was concise, erudite, straightforward, and simple. He touched virtually on everything from where Ghana was, at the time he was sworn-in as President, and what the situation in his view is, now. I think generally, there’s been some honesty in telling us what has been done and in presenting to us the State of the Nation,” he wrote in a statement released on January 5, 2020.



President Akufo-Addo in line with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution presented the State of the Nation Address to Parliament on January 5, 2020.



The President, who is gearing up for his inauguration on Thursday, January 7, 2020, to continue with his stewardship for another four-year term, highlighted the government’s successes, challenges, and pipeline initiatives in the previous year.



He also listed an assessment of ongoing projects and policies which intends to chart a path on which his administration would be steering the development of the country.





