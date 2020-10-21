General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Akufo-Addo’s Number 1 position means he is a one-term president – Sammy Gyamfi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is Number1 on the ballot

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the Number One position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the ballot for this year’s election shows the party has only one term.



According to him, the number two position of the NDC on the ballot shows the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, will be given a second chance to govern.



“John Mahama will be number two (2) on the ballot on 7th December, meaning God has ordained him, @JDMahama for a second (2nd) term. President Akufo Addo will be number (1) on the ballot, meaning that President Akufo Addo is ordained for just one (1) term,” he tweeted.



NPP’s presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, would be placed on the number one spot on the ballot paper in the 2020 presidential election scheduled for December 7.



He will be followed by former President John Dramani Mahama.



The random selection of the ballot positions by the political parties on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission has drawn many interpretations – some superstitious.



Also, in Ghana positions on a ballot paper for elections are very crucial as they can lead to memorable slogans being conjured through accidental or occasional music.



Many say a candidate’s position on a ballot paper can be easily remembered if the pundits conjure the right interpretation and get the electorate to accept such interpretations as credible.





