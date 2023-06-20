Akufo-Addo’s ‘Anas Principle’ pledge: ‘Politicians campaign in poetry but govern in prose’ – Anas

Politics of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas appears to have sent a ‘cryptic message’ to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his promise to fight corruption using his (Anas’) methodology.



Asked about his assessment of Akufo-Addo’s promise to fight corruption using the ‘Anas Principle’ in an interview with DW Africa, on Monday, June 19, 2023, Anas said that he could not pass a judgement on a ruling government.



He, however, added that politicians generally make promises which do not match what they actually do when they come to power.



“I’m too young to pass judgment on an existing government. And if a government says they have plans and their term has not ended, it would be premature to take a definite position about what the president said.



“But there is something that sticks out clearly, politicians campaign in poetry but govern in prose,” he said.



Pressed by the DW journalist to repeat and explain what he said, Anas reiterated “I said to you that politicians campaign in poetry but govern in prose and this is general everywhere across the world,”.



The ‘campaign in poetry, govern in prose’ phrase means that people running for office speak grandly about how much better they will run things but when they win power, they are faced with reality.



It is similar to the phrase “There is a difference between writing a love song and making a marriage succeed”.



