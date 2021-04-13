Akufo-Addo’s 1D1F policy has been outstanding - Nana Kofi Ntiamoah

Politics of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Communications Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, has reiterated that the One District One Factory (1D1F) project has been successful hence Ghanaians must support the government to fulfill all their promises.



The 1D1F was one of the key campaign promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 and 2020 elections.



Nana Kofi Ntiamoah said almost all the foreign investors had touted the country’s democratic credentials for their choice of Ghana as their investment destination over the cost or ease of doing business in Ghana.



This comes after Twitter decided to open its African headquarters in Accra, Ghana.



“All regions of Ghana have had adequate representation of the One District One Factory (1D1F) across the country that is why Ghanaians must give the NPP a long tenure in office to complete all these projects,” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The opposition had consistently lambasted the Akufo-Addo administration for its failure to keep to the promise to implement the IDIF, which is the government’s flagship industrialisation policy.



Nana Kofi Ntiamoah indicated that every district in Ghana has received its part of the One District One factory projects.