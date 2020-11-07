General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Akufo-Addo reveals the secret behind his younger looks, good health

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cited the abstinence from alcohol and healthy eating habits as the main reasons why he still looks young despite his age.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, the last time he tasted alcohol dates as far back as 1994.

In an interview with Metro Tv’s Paul Adom Otchere, the president established that he likes to consume a lot of green vegetables, particularly ‘Kontomire’ and any other healthy foods.

This was what ensued between Paul Adom Otchere and President Akufo-Addo

Paul: How do you do it at mid-70’s so strong and moving about? All over the world when people are contesting elections, age is always an issue. This year being an election year, nobody has talked about your age, not even the opposition because when we look at you, you look 20 years younger.

Akufo-Addo: it’s the grace of the almighty God

Paul : So which prayer should we pray? The grace of the almighty I want to be strong and healthy?

Akufo-Addo: Our father which art in heaven

Paul: Is it green tea or ‘prekese’. You spoke about ‘prekese’ during the covid-19 broadcast

Akufo-Addo: I live a relatively straightforward life and my pleasures are very simple. I eat good and tasty food. I’m a firm believer in ‘kontomire’ and the corn beef salad and stews. I don’t drink these days. I’ve stopped drinking. I stopped drinking in the year 1994. That was 26 years ago. I drink soda water instead.

