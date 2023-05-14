Akufo-Addo resurrected dead Mahama – Martin Kpebu

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Private legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu has revealed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through his management of the country, has resurrected former President John Dramani Mahama who was considered dead



“This is the man we booted out and we thought corruption was over but Akufio-Addo came and single-handedly resurrected him because he came to do worst, this is something that we will grapple with for a long time in our history,” he lamented in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 S he said “From where I sit Duffuor was going to give John Mahama a run for his money, and that was good. I am analyzing from the books and from what I see, those on the grounds will analyze what they see on the ground, let us not underestimate the importance of debate so Dr. Duffuor was debating John Mahama that look, it is not just that you can come back and do but what you were doing.”



According to him, Akufo-Addo had convinced Ghanaians with a litany of promises which saw the electorate buy into those promises but have since been disappointed.



“After we had said Mahama was so terrible in all respects in terms of economic management, corruption and everything, we booted him out and Akufo-Addo comes to resurrect him so Duffuor giving him a challenge was good because it will tell Mahama that he should not just take it for granted that it is all just smooth sailing and automatically come back to the office.” He reacted to the just-ended Presidential Primaries of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)



“I placed a lot of premium on what Duffuor was doing, it helps our democracy so it is not exactly good that he had to withdraw because they wouldn’t meet his concerns. I think next time he should be patient especially because we still had some time to the general elections.” He advised.



