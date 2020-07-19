General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Akufo-Addo resumes work Monday

President Akufo-Addo

The president of the Republic of Ghana is set to resume working outside the Jubilee House on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a two-week precautionary self-isolation exercise after getting in contact with an infected person.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah made the announcement on July 19, 2020 during the Minister’s Press Briefing on the update of the country’s testing programme at the Ministry of Information on July 19, 2020.



“The president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is expected to resume out-home engagements from tomorrow after a 14-day precautionary self-isolation period.



The president’s precautionary self-isolation was on the advice of doctors after at least one person within his close circle tested positive a couple of weeks ago.



The president has during the period been working from the presidential villa at the Jubilee House, and is expected to from Monday attend to business from his office at the Jubilee House, and will attend to some engagements outside Accra during the week,” he said.



He also added that Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo has currently tested negative for the virus, after being infected a couple of weeks ago.



“Senior minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo you recall announced his positivity to the country a couple of weeks ago. He has been on supportive treatment at home since. He has voluntarily tested again since, and he is pleased to inform you that his test on the first day came out negative. He thank well-wishers and the Ghana Health Service team for their care,” he concluded.





