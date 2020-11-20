Politics of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Class FM

Akufo-Addo resumes campaign Saturday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will resume his campaign activities on Saturday, November 21, 2020.



As part of his tour of the Volta Region, the President will be in the Hohoe Constituency to open a mini-hydro power station.



He will inspect ongoing road projects and campaign for votes for the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area, Energy Minister John Peter Amewu.



President Akufo-Addo is also expected to interact with the chiefs and people of Hohoe.



He will continue his tour in the Eastern Region for two days.



The President will later visit the Central, Western, Ashanti and Greater Accra regions while Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia is scheduled to tour the five regions of the north as well as Bono East, Bono and Ahafo.



President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Bawumia suspended their campaign tours to mourn former President Jerry John Rawlings.





