Politics of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Akufo-Addo resourcing NPP vigilantes more than Police – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama says the Akufo-Addo government is equipping its vigilantes more than Police officers who have the responsibility to fight crime in the country.

According to Mr.Mahama, the resulting effect is the recent high spate of armed robberies in the country.

“We are all witnesses to the terrible security situation in the country presently. Of late, armed robbers don’t fear our security personnel anymore. They block main roads and rob people at gun-point because they are fearless. Instead of guns being given to our security personnel to protect us, they’ve rather been given to vigilantes. The monies to be spent on buying uniforms for our security personnel are diverted and rather used to buy uniforms for vigilantes, while our Prisons, Immigration, and Fire Service Officers lack uniforms.

He said the next NDC government will not allow such situations to exist.

“If you ask our police officers they’ll tell you that for one year they’ve not received a uniform allocation. You sometimes meet a policeman with a faded uniform parading our streets. How on earth will anybody fear such a policeman?

“When I’m voted into power, I’ll ensure that what needs to be done for our security personnel is done,” Mr Mahama said while addressing supporters of the NDC in New Juaben South Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Mahama reiterated his promise that the next NDC government will grant amnesty to illegal miners (galamsayers) who have been jailed by the Akufo-Addo government.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.