Akufo-Addo removed Domelevo to protect Osafo Maafo – Sammy Gyamfi insists

Sammy Gyamfi has said that the Supreme Court’s ruling that President Akufo-Addo's directive for former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo to proceed on forced leave in 2020 was unconstitutional, confirms his party’s position that the president was wrong.



According to the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo schemed to remove Domelevo because of an illegal payment Yaw Osafo Maafo made to a UK firm, Kroll and Associates Limited.



“If Domelevo was still in office as Attorney General, Kroll will not have gone on that $1 billion… That Kroll matter was what precipitated the dismissal of Yao Domelevo.



“Because he had the courage to fight against corruption to the very doorstep of the president by indicting the president’s closest associate and senior minister, Osafo Maafo, for illegally paying $1 million,” he said.



Sammy Gyamfi also said that the Osafo Maafo only won a suit he filed against the former AG because he (Domelevo) was fired.



“What led to the court decision? It was after he indicted Osafo Maafo and Osafo Maafo went to the court and then before the court could pronounce on the matter, Domelevo was sacked.



“One day after he was sacked from Office and Mr Asiedu was asked to act on his behalf. Asiedu then writes a letter to the Supreme Court that he is satisfied with the work that Kroll has done,” he said.



Background:



Before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked Domelevo to proceed on leave in 2020, he surcharged Yaw Osafo-Maafo for alleged financial infractions he had committed.



Domelevo claimed that the current Senior Advisor to the President, Osafo-Maafo, when he was Senior Minister, colluded with the Finance Ministry to pay UK firm, Kroll and Associates Limited, US$1 million for no evidence of work done.



However, the acting Auditor-General(A-G), Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, a day after Daniel Domelevo began his 167 days ‘forced’ leave, cleared Osafo-Maafo of any wrongdoing.



