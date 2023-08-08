Akufo-Addo refusing to complete Saglemi because I started it - Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has said President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party are refusing to complete the Saglemi housing project becuase they did not start it.



In Mr Mahama's estimation, it is "unacceptable" and "humiliating" that the president would start a new housing project to the detriment of the Saglemi project, yet commit hundreds of millions of Gahana cedis to a failed national cathedral project which has been fraught with corruption.



At the recent sod-cutting ceremony for the new affordable housing project at Pokuase in Accra, President Akufo-Addo justified the government's decision to initiate the new project instead of completing the Saglemi project, which was started in 2016.



The president explained that completing the Saglemi Housing Project would have incurred additional debt for the government.



He acknowledged the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of the Saglemi project and mentioned that issues concerning its scope of work and expenses have been referred to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation, leading to criminal judicial proceedings.



President Akufo-Addo revealed that in addition to the $198 million already spent on the Saglemi project, the government would need an extra $46 million to complete infrastructural works such as water, electricity, and drainage to mitigate flooding.



Additionally, $68 million would be required to finish the buildings and essential onsite infrastructure, including waste holding bays, sewage treatment plants, and the development of socioeconomic and civic facilities like schools, clinics, and shops.



Considering the project's assessment, location, and viability, the cabinet instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, to explore the possibility of involving the private sector to complete the Saglemi housing project at its current value without any further cost to the government.



Mr Mahama, however, believes the government is neglecting the Saglemi project because he started it.



"It is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families", the 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress complained on Facebook.



He said: "Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration".



Leaders, Mr Mahama, noted, "must always prioritise the well-being of their citizens and ensure that they benefit from government resources and projects, regardless of who initiated them".



"The misplaced priorities of a government that claims it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the largest civil excavation in Africa is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians who entrusted Akufo Addo with their mandate", he added.



"Just think about the countless number of Ghanaian families who could have had decent living conditions over the past 7 years and the individuals who could have had a place to truly call home in Saglemi".