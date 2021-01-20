General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo reduces ministries to 29

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reduced the number of ministries in his second term to 29, from 36.



A report by the state-owned newspaper, Daily Graphic, states that the number of ministers, deputy ministers and regional ministers to be appointed will not exceed 85.



“The list of qualified Ghanaians who will serve as ministers and deputy ministers in President Akufo-Addo’s second term will be released this week as soon as Parliament constitutes its Appointments Committee.



“The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, told the Daily Graphic in Accra Tuesday [Jan 19, 2021] that the list, which would be printed on green sheets in the form of a statement, would contain a mixture of both old and new ministers, but the number would certainly not go beyond 85, as against the 126 in the first term,” the report reads.



Arhin added that the list would exclude former MPs who were appointed ministers or deputy ministers but who could not secure re-election in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



He said those people had automatically lost the opportunity to be appointed again to any ministerial position.



"This means that over 40 ministers and deputy ministers in the first Akufo-Addo administration who lost their parliamentary seats will not find themselves in the new government."



Meanwhile, the president has made new acting appointments to his office for his second term who shall “undertake their duties in acting capacities, subject to consultation with the yet-to-be constituted Council of State”.



The latest appointment by the president was announced in a press release signed by Eugene Arhin, who has been retained as Director of Communications.



The list has some of the old appointees in the president’s first term retaining their positions with some new faces brought on board.



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare will still be the Chief of Staff; Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President; and Brigadier-General Emmanuel Okyere, National Security Advisor still hold their old portfolios.



Saratu Atta will also stay as Personal Assistant to the President.



Lord Commey continues in his former role as Director of Operations.



Mercy Debrah-Karikari also retains her position as Secretary to the Cabinet.



Under new appointments, Dr. Isaac Owusu-Mensah will be replacing the late Victor Newman as Director of Research.



Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman (a.k.a Carlos von Brazi) and Fawaz Aliu have been appointed as new Deputy Chiefs of Staff to replace Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Aboagye who have been elected Members of Parliament.



Other new appointees are Kow Essuman, Legal Counsel to the President; Michael Ofori-Atta, Director for ECOWAS and Regional Integration and Sam Ellis, Director of Personnel.