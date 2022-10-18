Akufo-Addo redeploys GES Director General

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has redeployed the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa.



In a statement issued by Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Office of the President indicated that the contract of the GES boss was terminated because his services were no longer needed.



It added that Prof Opoku-Amankwa could no longer stay at his post because he had exceeded his mandatory term of office.



“Reference is made to my letter dated 22 January, 2021, informing you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service and another letter, dated 14 June, 2021, extending your secondment from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to the Ghana Education Service. Copies of the letters are attached for your case of reference.



“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office that the exigencies that required your sus and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer. Moreover, the extension of your secondment by the 14 June 2021 letter is in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission, as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.



“Accordingly, the President of the Republic has instructed that your secondment be terminated forthwith, and you are directed to return to your position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,” parts of the statement read.



