General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Akufo-Addo re-elected ECOWAS Chair

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



A statement issued following its extraordinary session held on Wednesday, 3 February 2021, said: “… The Authority calls on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Republic of Ghana with the support of the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on institutional reforms to lead a reflection on the issues and a report on this point be submitted to the ordinary session of the Authority to be held in June 2021”.



“To that effect, a consensus emerged from the heads of state and governments that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the reforms.”



“The heads of state and governments expressed sincere appreciation to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of ECOWAS Authority of heads of state and governments for his leadership in steering the affairs of the community.”



Mr Akufo-Addo, who won a second term of office as President following Ghana’s 2020 polls, was first elected to chair the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the 57th ECOWAS Summit held in September 2020.



The Summit was held in Niamey, capital of Niger at the time.